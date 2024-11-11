Mekong River dolphin birthrate reaches record high

WWF-Cambodia country director Arun Muttreja told The Post that the increase to nine dolphin births this year was due to consistent monitoring by a research team from the FiA and his organisation, especially during the dolphin breeding season at the end and beginning of the year.

He added that the survival of dolphin calves is highly dependent on effective protection and monitoring by River Guards and researchers from the FiA, the community and WWF Cambodia, which are supported by the agriculture ministry, provincial authorities, and financial and technical assistance from WWF Cambodia.

He emphasised that the continued attention of the government, which recognises dolphins as a living natural treasure, is essential.

The ministry and WWF-Cambodia remain dedicated to efforts that include fieldwork and ongoing protection of dolphins by the Mekong river guards.

The commitment of major stakeholders was also reflected in a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between WWF-Cambodia and the ministry.

“We strongly believe that the collaboration of all stakeholders, including technical institutions, will continue to ensure the long-term survival and growth of dolphin populations in the Mekong River,” added Muttreja.

He called for active participation in dolphin protection, particularly from local communities, noting that the conservation of endangered species can only succeed with the involvement of those who live in the dolphins' habitats.

The most recently recorded dolphin death occurred in late August when an adolescent female was discovered drowned in fishing nets in Kratie province’s Chrouy Banteay village and commune.

Phak Seangly

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network