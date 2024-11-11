Mekong River dolphin birthrate reaches record high

This statement came after the number of newborn dolphins increased to nine within the first 11 months of 2024, marking the highest birth rate recorded since 2021.
A newborn calf was discovered by a research team from the Fisheries Administration (FiA) and WWF-Cambodia on November 8 at Kamphi Pool, located in Chrouy Banteay village, Sambok commune, Chet Borei district, Kratie province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
The ministry welcomed the birth, adding “The newborn dolphin is in good health and is part of a group of two larger dolphins. This is the ninth dolphin born in 2024, representing the highest birth rate since 2021.”
The ministry reported that in 2021, six births were recorded, but nine dolphins died. In 2022, six dolphins were also born, but 11 died. In 2023, eight dolphins were born, and five died. By early November 2024, nine dolphins had been born, while only three deaths were recorded so far this year.
Prime Minister Hun Manet also welcomed the unprecedented developments of the past four years, bringing Cambodia’s total number of freshwater dolphins to 105 as of early November 2024.
“This is the result of the dedicated efforts of authorities and the public in biodiversity conservation and the protection of national valuable aquatic resources,” he said, via social media.
WWF-Cambodia country director Arun Muttreja told The Post that the increase to nine dolphin births this year was due to consistent monitoring by a research team from the FiA and his organisation, especially during the dolphin breeding season at the end and beginning of the year.
He added that the survival of dolphin calves is highly dependent on effective protection and monitoring by River Guards and researchers from the FiA, the community and WWF Cambodia, which are supported by the agriculture ministry, provincial authorities, and financial and technical assistance from WWF Cambodia.
He emphasised that the continued attention of the government, which recognises dolphins as a living natural treasure, is essential.
The ministry and WWF-Cambodia remain dedicated to efforts that include fieldwork and ongoing protection of dolphins by the Mekong river guards.
The commitment of major stakeholders was also reflected in a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between WWF-Cambodia and the ministry.
“We strongly believe that the collaboration of all stakeholders, including technical institutions, will continue to ensure the long-term survival and growth of dolphin populations in the Mekong River,” added Muttreja.
He called for active participation in dolphin protection, particularly from local communities, noting that the conservation of endangered species can only succeed with the involvement of those who live in the dolphins' habitats.
The most recently recorded dolphin death occurred in late August when an adolescent female was discovered drowned in fishing nets in Kratie province’s Chrouy Banteay village and commune.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network