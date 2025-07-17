Thai Mental Health Crisis Deepens Amid Plunging Birth Rate

Thailand is facing a pressing public health crisis, with a new report highlighting a significant surge in mental health issues and a troubling decline in the nation's birth rate.
The "Thai Health Report 2025," launched by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Mahidol University on Thursday, reveals stark figures that serve as a critical warning for society.
The report's findings on mental health are particularly concerning. It found that 13.4 million Thais have experienced mental health problems or psychiatric disorders.
Alarmingly, the successful suicide rate in Thailand has continuously increased over the past decade, with a notable rise among youth aged 15-29.
This demographic faces heightened stress, anxiety, depression, and a high risk of suicide, often attributed to academic pressures, the pervasive "Fear of Missing Out" (FOMO) from social media, domestic violence, and intense societal expectations.
In a poignant finding on positive mental health, the pre-elderly group (45-59 years old) reported the lowest levels of happiness, reflecting emotional vulnerability during this transitional life stage.
While one-third of Thais possess high mental health literacy, misconceptions persist, such as the stigmatising view of suicide as a sign of weakness.
Birth Rate Slump and Policy Concerns
Beyond mental well-being, the report's special feature, "Falling Birth Rates: How to Adjust and Cope," details that Thailand's birth rate has reached an all-time low.
This demographic shift is primarily driven by socio-economic changes: the evolving roles of women, escalating living costs, a greater emphasis on work-life balance, and a younger generation's desire for independence, often viewing children as an overwhelming burden.
"Even with diverse pro-birth measures in other countries – from childcare support and extended maternity leave to financial subsidies – they have largely failed to increase the desire for children," noted Associate Professor Dr Bhubate Samutachak of Mahidol University.
This underscores an urgent need for Thai society to adapt and prepare for long-term consequences, focusing on quality of life for existing children, creating a supportive environment for youth, attracting skilled migrants, redefining "elderly," extending retirement age, and planning for a hyper-aged society.
The report also identifies ten prominent health situations commanding public attention:
Alcohol Law Amendments: Close monitoring of social and health impacts.
E-cigarettes: An aggressive and growing health threat.
Medical Cannabis: Ongoing policy confusion.
Legalised Casinos: The report questions whether potential benefits outweigh the costs.
"The iCon" Pyramid Scheme: Lessons to prevent future victimization.
Passenger Bus Accidents: Raising critical questions about safety standards.
Northern Flood Management: Reducing disaster risks.
Blackchin Tilapia: Managing invasive alien species.
Industrial Waste & Hazardous Waste Management: The complexity of government measures.
Life in Debt: A major and pervasive issue for Thai households.
Call for Collaborative Action
Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, Manager of ThaiHealth, stressed the report's importance in providing crucial health data and fostering academic exchange.
ThaiHealth hopes that government agencies will use the "Thai Health Report 2025" to shape policies, track progress, and drive health promotion efforts that align with the current health realities facing Thais.
The findings are intended to kickstart "social communication" that leads to impactful public policies, ultimately fostering improved well-being for all citizens.
The full report is available for download at www.thaihealthreport.com.