Thai Mental Health Crisis Deepens Amid Plunging Birth Rate

Thailand is facing a pressing public health crisis, with a new report highlighting a significant surge in mental health issues and a troubling decline in the nation's birth rate.

The "Thai Health Report 2025," launched by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Mahidol University on Thursday, reveals stark figures that serve as a critical warning for society.

The report's findings on mental health are particularly concerning. It found that 13.4 million Thais have experienced mental health problems or psychiatric disorders.

Alarmingly, the successful suicide rate in Thailand has continuously increased over the past decade, with a notable rise among youth aged 15-29.

This demographic faces heightened stress, anxiety, depression, and a high risk of suicide, often attributed to academic pressures, the pervasive "Fear of Missing Out" (FOMO) from social media, domestic violence, and intense societal expectations.

In a poignant finding on positive mental health, the pre-elderly group (45-59 years old) reported the lowest levels of happiness, reflecting emotional vulnerability during this transitional life stage.