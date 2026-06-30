Disused Myanmar jade mine collapse kills five, 15 missing

At least five people have been killed and around 15 others remain missing after monsoon rains triggered the collapse of a waste heap at a disused jade mine in northern Myanmar.

The accident happened late on Sunday in Hpakant township, Kachin State, the centre of Myanmar’s jade industry and one of the world’s largest sources of jadeite.

Myanmar state media said around 20 freelance jade scavengers were searching the site under floodlights when the old slag heap suddenly gave way, burying them beneath mine waste.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said the collapse followed several days of heavy rain, which had made old mine waste heaps unstable.