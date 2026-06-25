Myanmar crackdown demolishes 63 Shwe Kokko scam buildings

A seven-storey residential block in Shwe Kokko was destroyed with controlled explosives on June 23, marking the latest stage of an operation against illegal buildings linked to online scams and gambling activities.

Official reports said 63 such buildings had been demolished as of June 23.

The work is being carried out by authorities together with relevant government departments in the Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas of Myawaddy Township, Kayin State, alongside the destruction of equipment used for online fraud and gambling.