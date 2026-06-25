Myanmar crackdown demolishes 63 Shwe Kokko scam buildings

A seven-storey residential block in Shwe Kokko was destroyed with controlled explosives on June 23, marking the latest stage of an operation against illegal buildings linked to online scams and gambling activities.
Official reports said 63 such buildings had been demolished as of June 23.
The work is being carried out by authorities together with relevant government departments in the Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas of Myawaddy Township, Kayin State, alongside the destruction of equipment used for online fraud and gambling.
Officials said 77 buildings had been identified as having been used for online scams and gambling operations.
Under the demolition plan, 57 were assigned for removal with heavy machinery, while 20 were marked for demolition by controlled explosion.
The seven-storey residential building brought down on June 23 was one of the structures in the explosive-demolition category.
Joint departmental teams have so far demolished 63 illegal buildings connected to the operations.
Authorities said the remaining 14 structures are scheduled to be taken down in the coming period as the crackdown continues.