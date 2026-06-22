Army explains Tak border school closure after Myanmar clashes spill into Thailand

The Royal Thai Army has explained the temporary closure of a border school in Tak province after fighting between Myanmar troops and ethnic armed groups sent rounds across the border into Thai territory.

Col Nuchrawee Jamjamras, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, said on Monday that Ban Mae Kon Ken School in Mae Sot district, Tak province, had suspended classes due to the security situation along the western Thai-Myanmar border.

She said Naresuan Force was closely monitoring the border situation after learning that Myanmar troops had reinforced positions in Ban Min La Pan and Ban Phalu in Myawaddy province, opposite Ban Huai Maha Wong in Tak.

From June 21-22, Myanmar forces were believed to have used military force against opposition groups in the area.

Col Nuchrawee said rounds from the clashes had fallen into Thai territory, prompting Ban Mae Kon Ken School to close temporarily to ensure the safety of students.

The Army, through Naresuan Force and the Ratchamanu Task Force, has prepared personnel and equipment at operational readiness level to protect the lives and property of people living along the border.

Residents in the area have been advised to exercise caution and closely follow official updates.

The Army said anyone affected by the situation or noticing anything unusual can report it to local security units 24 hours a day.