Myanmar reopens Myawaddy checkpoint, lifting Thai trade hopes

Import licence system remains a bottleneck

Arada noted that although transport-related restrictions had begun to ease, Myanmar’s import regulations, foreign-exchange management and Export Earning Matching system remain key factors influencing import decisions and private-sector purchasing power.

These factors will be crucial in determining the direction of Thailand-Myanmar border trade in the second half of 2026.

DFT data show that Thailand-Myanmar border trade through Mae Sot Customs Checkpoint declined in January-April 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year, because of the border situation and Myanmar’s import control measures.

Thailand to push for smoother trade in second half

The reopening of the Myawaddy checkpoint is expected to support a recovery in trade during the second half of 2026, particularly for food, beverages, medicines, consumer goods, construction materials, fuel and industrial products that are essential to daily life and production in Myanmar.

The DFT will continue to push for trade facilitation between Thailand and Myanmar and plans to raise the issue with Myanmar’s Ministry of Commerce at the Thailand-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting.

The meeting, to be organised by the Department of Trade Negotiations at the Commerce Ministry later this year, will seek ways to ease trade obstacles and increase flexibility in the Export Earning system, so import approvals can become faster and more efficient.

The DFT will also closely monitor the reopening of the Myawaddy checkpoint, Myanmar’s trade measures, its foreign-exchange management policy and the impact of border goods-control measures imposed by Thailand’s Defence Ministry.

Mae Sot district in Tak province has been designated as one of the controlled areas for imports and exports as part of efforts to prevent and suppress scam operations.

The department will coordinate with relevant agencies to facilitate trade, reduce export barriers for Thai businesses and help Thailand-Myanmar border trade return to steady and sustainable growth.