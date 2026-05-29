Myanmar-Thailand cargo bridge resumes border trade at Mae Sot

The Myawady-Mae Sot No. 2 Friendship Bridge, a key cargo route on the Myanmar-Thailand border, resumed trade on the morning of May 28, local sources said.

The bridge had been shut by the Myanmar side since the morning of August 18, 2025, because of continuing military conflict.

A Myawady border trader said the reopening was confirmed at the bridge, where Buddhist protective Parittas were being recited for safety and protection.