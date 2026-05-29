Myanmar-Thailand cargo bridge resumes border trade at Mae Sot

The Myawady-Mae Sot No. 2 Friendship Bridge, a key cargo route on the Myanmar-Thailand border, resumed trade on the morning of May 28, local sources said.
The bridge had been shut by the Myanmar side since the morning of August 18, 2025, because of continuing military conflict.
A Myawady border trader said the reopening was confirmed at the bridge, where Buddhist protective Parittas were being recited for safety and protection.
Cargo movements from both Myanmar and Thailand remain limited, he said, adding that it could take around a week before operations return to normal.
The Myawady-Mae Sot Friendship Bridge No. 1, which spans the Thaung Yin River, is used mainly by passenger vehicles. By contrast, Friendship Bridge No. 2 is used for cargo transport.
Although trucks from the Myanmar side began moving again this morning, overall activity at the No. 2 bridge is still low.
“There is a cargo truck scheduled to return to the Thai side today, but so far we have not seen it come back yet,” said a staff member on duty at the No. 2 Friendship Bridge.
A Myawady resident said the reopening of the cargo bridge could help bring down the prices of goods imported from Thailand.
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