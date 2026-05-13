Thai-Cambodia border trade losses hit THB180 billion in nearly a year

The Thai-Cambodian border conflict and border-closure measures over the past year have had wide-ranging effects on border economies, trade, investment, and businesses in both countries, amid concerns that the prolonged situation has created more room for rival countries to replace Thai goods and businesses in Cambodia.

Voratat Tantimongkolsuk, chairman of the Thailand-Cambodia Business Council, told Thansettakij that it could not be clearly determined which side had been more affected by the border situation, as each country had economic and strategic factors at play.

Both sides, he said, had adopted the tactic of saying they had not been greatly affected because showing weakness would not be beneficial, but in reality, everyone knew both sides had been hit hard.

Looking only at land border trade, Thailand and Cambodia have already lost around THB180 billion in import-export trade over the past year.

However, the overall economic impact cannot be linked solely to border closures, as other factors are also involved, including the global economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, conflict in the Middle East, tariff issues and scam gangs, which have affected confidence in trade and travel.