Royal Gazette sets 8 alcohol sale or consumption ban zones in Thailand

The Royal Gazette website has published eight notices by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on the designation of places or areas where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned, with exceptions for some places where sales are permitted.

The notices take effect from Tuesday (May 12, 2026).

The eight notices update the 2008 Prime Minister’s Office announcement on the designation of places or areas where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned in state enterprises and other state agencies, to make the rules more appropriate under the relevant legal authority.