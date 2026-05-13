Royal Gazette sets 8 alcohol sale or consumption ban zones in Thailand

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026
Royal Gazette sets 8 alcohol sale or consumption ban zones in Thailand

The notices set out places where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned, with some exceptions, and take effect from Tuesday (May 12, 2026).

  • Thailand's Royal Gazette has announced eight new zones where the sale or consumption of alcohol is banned, effective May 12, 2026.
  • The ban covers public transportation areas, including roads, vehicles, railway stations, passenger transport terminals, and public boats.
  • Government-supervised areas are also included, such as government agencies, state enterprises, and public parks operated by the state.
  • The prohibition extends to factory business areas, with an exception for liquor production facilities.

The Royal Gazette website has published eight notices by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on the designation of places or areas where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned, with exceptions for some places where sales are permitted.

The notices take effect from Tuesday (May 12, 2026).

The eight notices update the 2008 Prime Minister’s Office announcement on the designation of places or areas where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned in state enterprises and other state agencies, to make the rules more appropriate under the relevant legal authority.

The eight notices set out the following details and requirements:

  1. The sale of alcoholic beverages is banned on roads or on vehicles, including inside vehicles on roads.
  2. The sale of alcoholic beverages is banned inside railway stations and on trains, except for activities held inside the air-conditioned hall of Bangkok Station.
  3. The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned at public passenger piers and on scheduled passenger boats.
  4. The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned inside all passenger transport terminals nationwide.
  5. The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned in factory business areas, except for liquor production factories, where sales may proceed as usual, or drinking may be allowed for taste testing during the production process.
  6. The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned in areas under the supervision and use of government agencies, state enterprises or other state agencies, except for areas set aside as private accommodation, clubs or traditional banquets.
  7. The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned in public parks operated by government agencies, state enterprises or other state agencies.
  8. The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned inside government agencies, state enterprises and other state agencies.

The eight notices take effect from Tuesday (May 12, 2026). Those who breach them may be liable under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, 2008.

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