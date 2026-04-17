Thailand backs round-the-clock alcohol sales in Eastern Aviation City

Thailand’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee has approved in principle a proposal to allow the sale of beer and liquor around the clock in Eastern Aviation City, with the process expected to be completed by no later than May.
The approval came after Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat chaired the committee’s second meeting of 2026 on Friday (April 17).
Following the meeting, Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the committee had approved a draft announcement on prohibited alcohol sales days.
Under the draft, major Buddhist holy days would remain designated no-sale days as before, but the legal mechanism would be changed from a Prime Minister’s Office announcement to one issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee.
The committee also approved in principle a proposal presented by a representative of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee to relax controls on alcohol sales hours in the Eastern Aviation City promotion zone. The proposal seeks permission for alcohol to be sold 24 hours a day.
Under the proposal, operators in the EEC area would be allowed to sell alcohol in two categories of venue: event or exhibition areas; and restaurants, provided they comply fully with all relevant laws and regulations.
The next step will be a public consultation. If the proposal clears that stage, it will be issued as a royal decree before taking effect. The legal process would take 30 days plus a further 30 days, in line with requirements set by the Council of State, and is expected to be completed by no later than May 2026.
Asked whether allowing 24-hour alcohol sales in Eastern Aviation City would genuinely help stimulate the economy, Montien said it would, though he added that detailed supporting data should be sought from the EEC side.
The meeting was also briefed on an assessment of the impact of alcohol sales during the 2pm to 5pm period. The committee resolved to instruct the Department of Disease Control to gather further data.
Initial findings showed that, over the three-month period from December 2025 to March 2026, compared with the same period from December 2024 to March 2025, overall traffic accidents did not increase.
The data also showed no rise in accidents during the 2pm to midnight period, which had been considered the time window most likely to see a greater impact. The total number of traffic accidents did not increase.