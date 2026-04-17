Thailand backs round-the-clock alcohol sales in Eastern Aviation City

Thailand’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee has approved in principle a proposal to allow the sale of beer and liquor around the clock in Eastern Aviation City, with the process expected to be completed by no later than May.

The approval came after Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat chaired the committee’s second meeting of 2026 on Friday (April 17).

Following the meeting, Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the committee had approved a draft announcement on prohibited alcohol sales days.

Under the draft, major Buddhist holy days would remain designated no-sale days as before, but the legal mechanism would be changed from a Prime Minister’s Office announcement to one issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee.