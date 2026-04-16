HSRI to submit 90-day alcohol sales impact findings on April 17

Thailand’s Health Systems Research Institute is preparing to submit its first 90-day assessment of the trial extension of alcohol sales during the 2pm-5pm restricted period to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on April 17, in what could become an important checkpoint before the 180-day pilot expires on June 1.
The study forms part of a broader 180-day policy evaluation project backed by HSRI and carried out by the Health Intervention and Technology Assessment Program, or HITAP, following a November 13, 2025 committee resolution requiring the policy experiment to be monitored and assessed in parallel with implementation.
The latest step in that process came with an academic seminar on April 2, jointly organised by HSRI and HITAP, to gather evidence and views from government agencies, law enforcers, business operators and civil society. HSRI said the information collected would be compiled into a report for the committee’s April 17 meeting.
Early 90-day picture still inconclusive
Asst Prof Dr Jaruayporn Srisasalux, HSRI’s deputy director, said the report to be submitted would reflect early “trends” seen in the first 90 days of the policy trial, while data collection and deeper analysis would continue throughout the full 180-day period to determine whether the policy should continue or be halted.
Preliminary findings presented at the seminar covered five main areas:
The initial picture, however, did not point clearly in one direction. HSRI said the first 90 days had not yet produced a decisive pattern in either road safety outcomes or economic value.
Some participants said restaurant customer numbers had increased, while others argued that the economic effect remained statistically unclear.
Debate continues over what matters most
The assessment has also exposed differing views over which indicators should carry the most weight in judging the policy.
Some participants argued that the main benchmark should be whether the longer sales window reduces disruption to work productivity and tourism-related activity, while others said road accidents and public safety must remain central to any decision.
Extra safeguards being drafted if policy continues
HSRI said the research team is not only summarising impacts but is also preparing policy options in case the government decides to continue with the measure after the pilot period.
These could include stricter enforcement, tighter monitoring of entertainment venues, training for operators and a greater role for local agencies in implementation. According to a Health Ministry media summary, one option under discussion is an immediate 90-day driving licence suspension for drink-driving, alongside stronger provincial powers to regulate tourism areas more closely.
Researchers are also studying possible subordinate legislation under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act to support any future extension, with an emphasis on giving provinces more authority to tailor controls to local conditions.
April 17 board meeting seen as key signal
The April 17 meeting is not expected to deliver the final verdict, but it will provide an important early reading of how policymakers are likely to view the trial.
The 90-day report is set to serve as the starting point for that discussion, while the full 180-day findings due by June 1 are expected to underpin the final decision on whether the extended sales period should be maintained, adjusted or scrapped.