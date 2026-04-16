HSRI to submit 90-day alcohol sales impact findings on April 17

Debate continues over what matters most

The assessment has also exposed differing views over which indicators should carry the most weight in judging the policy.

Some participants argued that the main benchmark should be whether the longer sales window reduces disruption to work productivity and tourism-related activity, while others said road accidents and public safety must remain central to any decision.

Extra safeguards being drafted if policy continues

HSRI said the research team is not only summarising impacts but is also preparing policy options in case the government decides to continue with the measure after the pilot period.

These could include stricter enforcement, tighter monitoring of entertainment venues, training for operators and a greater role for local agencies in implementation. According to a Health Ministry media summary, one option under discussion is an immediate 90-day driving licence suspension for drink-driving, alongside stronger provincial powers to regulate tourism areas more closely.

Researchers are also studying possible subordinate legislation under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act to support any future extension, with an emphasis on giving provinces more authority to tailor controls to local conditions.

April 17 board meeting seen as key signal

The April 17 meeting is not expected to deliver the final verdict, but it will provide an important early reading of how policymakers are likely to view the trial.

The 90-day report is set to serve as the starting point for that discussion, while the full 180-day findings due by June 1 are expected to underpin the final decision on whether the extended sales period should be maintained, adjusted or scrapped.