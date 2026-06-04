US House backs Iran war resolution ordering Trump to withdraw troops

It is the latest congressional setback for Trump, even though Republicans still hold majorities in both the House and the Senate. Three previous war powers resolutions had failed in the House by increasingly narrow margins, while House leaders postponed a vote on this latest measure last month after assessing that it was likely to pass.

The Senate, meanwhile, has already advanced a similar measure in a procedural vote, although no date has been set for the next stage.

Democrats have placed the cost of living at the centre of their political message ahead of the November midterm elections, after oil, food and consumer goods prices rose sharply following the start of US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28. The producer price index for April also climbed at its fastest pace in four years.

On the same day, the House also voted to approve a procedural step paving the way for a vote on the Ukraine Support Act, which would allocate security assistance to Ukraine. Six Republicans and one independent joined in support.

“The passage of this resolution signals an important turning point. More and more Republicans are listening to the people, who do not want an endless war in the Middle East,” said Gregory Meeks, the resolution’s sponsor and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Trump administration insists that the war is necessary for national security, citing the urgency of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Republicans who opposed the resolution argued that it was a political manoeuvre by Democrats aimed at undermining US strength and attacking Trump.



Source: Reuters