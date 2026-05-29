US-Iran ceasefire deal reported, but Trump’s final approval still pending

US media has reported that the United States and Iran have reached an agreement, but it still requires final approval from US President Donald Trump. Iran, meanwhile, has not confirmed the reported deal to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Axios reported that US and Iranian negotiators had reached agreement on a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and launch negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, Trump has yet to give final approval.

The report cited two US officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts.

The signing of the MOU would mark the most significant diplomatic progress since the war began. However, any final agreement that meets Trump’s nuclear demands would still require further intensive negotiations.

“This is an agreement to get everybody to the table. We will work out the details in the negotiations,” one US official said.

US officials said the main terms of the agreement had largely been settled by Tuesday, but both sides still needed approval from senior leaders.

The US officials claimed Iran later informed negotiators that it had received the necessary approval and was ready to sign. Iranian authorities, however, have not confirmed this.

US negotiators have briefed Trump on the final details of the agreement, but he has not immediately given the green light.

“The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” one US official said.