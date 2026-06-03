Thailand among 60 economies facing proposed extra US tariffs over forced labour

Thailand drawn into new US forced-labour tariff push

Thailand has been pulled into a sweeping new US trade action that could place an additional 12.5% tariff on Thai goods, after Washington accused dozens of trading partners of failing to stop products made with forced labour from moving through global markets.

USTR said it had made Section 301 findings against 60 economies over failure to impose or effectively enforce bans on imports of goods made with forced labour.

Thailand is specifically named in USTR’s list of the 54 economies in that finding.

USTR then proposed extra duties on products from the investigated economies, with 10% for economies that already have a forced-labour import ban, reciprocal-trade commitments, or partial regimes, and 12.5% for “all other economies”.

China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines were also included in the same broad finding, alongside economies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.