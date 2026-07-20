Anutin highlights opportunities for closer digital cooperation with Alibaba

BEIJING — Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has highlighted opportunities for closer cooperation with Alibaba Group in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and logistics, as Thailand seeks to advance its digital economy and reinforce its position as a strategic gateway to ASEAN.

Anutin and his delegation visited Alibaba Group’s offices in Beijing on Monday afternoon to learn more about the company’s innovations and digital technologies.

Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the visit was intended to explore ways to build on investment cooperation, strengthen the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs and create new economic opportunities for the public.

The delegation was welcomed by Fan Luyuan, chairman and chief executive of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.