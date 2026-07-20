Gold taxes may drive trade to Singapore, Thai association warns

The Gold Traders Association is seeking a meeting with the prime minister to oppose possible taxes on gold transactions, warning that the measures could damage Thailand’s domestic gold industry and divert business to Singapore.

Dr Kritcharat Hiranyasiri, chairman of MTS Gold Group, confirmed that the association had held several rounds of discussions before submitting a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office requesting a meeting. He expected an appointment to be arranged soon.

“The association is preparing to meet the prime minister to explain its position and raise objections to proposals by the government and several regulatory agencies to impose taxes on gold transactions, including import duties collected by the Customs Department, capital gains tax and taxes on gold-trading activities,” he explained.

Kritcharat warned that introducing such levies would severely damage Thailand’s well-established gold-market ecosystem. Although the country has strong infrastructure supporting gold trading, investors can easily move their transactions to other markets offering greater convenience and lower costs.

He argued that implementing the proposed taxes would undermine the industry and weaken Thailand’s competitiveness relative to regional rivals, particularly Singapore.