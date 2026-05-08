US Court Strikes Down Trump’s 10% Universal Tariff

The Court of International Trade rules the 10% import levy "unlawful" due to lack of evidence, ordering the US government to refund affected importers.

President Donald Trump’s flagship trade policy of a 10% universal import tariff has suffered a major setback. The US Court of International Trade ruled on Thursday that the measure is "unlawful," citing a failure by the administration to provide sufficient justification for its enforcement under the Trade Act of 1974.

The ruling represents the second significant judicial defeat for the Trump administration’s economic agenda this year, following a similar rebuff by the Supreme Court several months ago.

In a 2-1 majority decision, the panel of judges found that the administration failed to satisfy the legal requirements of Section 122 of the Act. The law permits a president to impose tariffs of up to 15% without Congressional approval only in the event of a "serious and broad-based balance-of-payments deficit."



