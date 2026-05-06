Thailand, US move ahead on reciprocal trade deal, says Suphajee

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said Thailand and the United States have agreed to move forward with talks on a reciprocal trade agreement after discussions with senior US trade officials.

Suphajee made the remarks after meeting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer on Monday (May 4).

She said the talks were constructive and reflected the shared intention of Thailand and the United States to accelerate negotiations on the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), so that progress can be made and the talks concluded as soon as possible.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening confidence in the economy and investment, while reducing pressure from possible US trade measures against Thailand.

The US side placed importance on rebalancing trade and opening opportunities for Thailand to take a more proactive role through expanded investment in the United States in sectors where both countries have shared potential, such as processed agriculture and energy.

The talks also covered imports of US goods in categories that Thailand needs but is still unable to produce domestically.

Thailand confirmed its readiness and informed the US side of plans by Thai private-sector companies to expand investment in the United States. The response from the US side was positive, and the issue is regarded as an important element of cooperation that both countries can move forward with in a concrete manner.