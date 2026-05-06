China tightens vertical drama rules to curb distorted social values

China is pressing ahead with a new round of tighter controls on the “vertical drama” industry after the media regulator announced moves to bring order to short-form content on fast-growing digital platforms, especially exaggerated romantic plots of the “billionaire company president madly in love with a poor young woman” type, which are viewed as distorting social values and encouraging unrealistic fantasies among large numbers of viewers.

The government said it had already ordered the removal of more than 25,000 non-compliant vertical dramas, equivalent to almost 1.4 million episodes nationwide.

The latest measures come after China’s vertical drama market expanded rapidly as consumers turned to quick viewing on smartphones.

Each episode lasts only 1-3 minutes, focuses on ending with a compelling and emotionally charged hook, and encourages continuous viewing.