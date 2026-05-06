Conflict spreads across Gulf — Pakistan keeps peace push alive

Pakistan is continuing efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States as the widening Middle East conflict deepens economic disruption and raises fears of a prolonged regional crisis.
The war, which has spread beyond Iran into Lebanon and the Gulf, has already killed thousands and rattled the global economy. The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that even if fighting stopped immediately, the economic fallout could take another three to four months to contain.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict had also claimed the lives of 10 civilian sailors, while crews stranded aboard vessels in the region remained trapped and cut off from supplies.
“Crew on vessels stranded in the waterway are starving and isolated,” Rubio said.
The conflict has severely disrupted shipping routes and added to mounting concern over energy supplies and inflation, especially as fuel prices continue to rise worldwide.
US President Donald Trump sought to project confidence despite the escalating tensions, telling reporters in the Oval Office that Iran’s military had been reduced to firing “peashooters” and claiming Tehran ultimately wanted peace despite its public threats.
Trump has defended the joint US-Israeli military campaign, saying the strikes were aimed at removing what he described as imminent threats linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missile development and support for Hamas and Hezbollah.
The war is also creating political pressure for Trump ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections, with rising petrol prices increasingly affecting American voters.
Diplomatic attempts to halt the fighting have so far produced little progress. Washington and Tehran have held one round of direct peace talks, but efforts to arrange further meetings have stalled.
Still, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations were continuing through mediation efforts led by Pakistan.
Araghchi travelled to Beijing on Tuesday for talks with Chinese officials, according to Iran’s foreign ministry. Trump is also expected to visit China later this month.