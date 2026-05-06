Conflict spreads across Gulf — Pakistan keeps peace push alive

Pakistan is continuing efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States as the widening Middle East conflict deepens economic disruption and raises fears of a prolonged regional crisis.

The war, which has spread beyond Iran into Lebanon and the Gulf, has already killed thousands and rattled the global economy. The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that even if fighting stopped immediately, the economic fallout could take another three to four months to contain.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict had also claimed the lives of 10 civilian sailors, while crews stranded aboard vessels in the region remained trapped and cut off from supplies.

“Crew on vessels stranded in the waterway are starving and isolated,” Rubio said.

The conflict has severely disrupted shipping routes and added to mounting concern over energy supplies and inflation, especially as fuel prices continue to rise worldwide.