Trump says Iran war has ended as Congress deadline arrives

US President Donald Trump has told congressional leaders that hostilities with Iran have “terminated”, arguing that a ceasefire means he does not need lawmakers’ approval to continue his approach to the conflict.

In a letter sent on Friday (May 1), the same day a key war powers deadline expired, Trump said there had been no exchange of fire with Iran since the ceasefire took effect. “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated,” he said.

The declaration came as Tehran sent its latest proposal for negotiations with Washington through Pakistani mediators, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. Trump quickly rejected the proposal.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a US president may conduct military action for only 60 days without ending the operation, seeking congressional authorisation or requesting a 30-day extension tied to unavoidable military necessity while forces withdraw. Trump formally notified Congress 48 hours after the first airstrikes, starting a 60-day clock that expired on May 1.