Anutin to attend 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu as leaders discuss Middle East fallout, energy and food security

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, is set to use the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines to push for outcomes that translate into tangible benefits for Thai people, government spokesperson Rachada Thanadirek said.

The summit will be held in Cebu from May 7-9, 2026, under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, with ASEAN leaders and senior representatives expected to attend.

Rachada said the meeting comes at a time of heightened global volatility, with conflicts in multiple regions and mounting geopolitical, economic and security pressures. ASEAN, she said, faces significant spillover effects, making the summit a key platform for shaping the region’s direction and strengthening cooperation in ways that connect directly to people’s lives.

Leaders and high-level representatives expected to take part include Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia, President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone of Laos, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung of Vietnam.

Also expected are ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, representatives from Myanmar, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as a guest of the chair, Rachada said.