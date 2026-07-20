Thailand closes US maize deal for September-October delivery at reference price of B8.99/kg

A source in the field-crop trading industry told Thansettakij that global agricultural market reports for July 16-17 showed Thailand had ordered maize from the United States for shipment during September-October, with gradual delivery scheduled in the fourth quarter of this year.

Although the official transaction price has not been disclosed, the CFR Asia replacement level as of July 16 stood at US$267.43 per tonne, or around 8.99 baht per kilogramme, based on an exchange rate of 33.65 baht per US dollar.

As the issue of US maize imports comes under close scrutiny, Terdsak Lapjitrakosol, president of the Thai Field Crops Trade Association, said allowing US maize imports at this time was a major mistake by the state because it directly affects domestic feed maize farmers.

He said the market had shown unusual signs in July, after several major operators announced they would stop buying maize and close all factories, citing the low season or factory maintenance. This left many farmers unable to release their produce, while raising concern that foreign maize imports would further pressure domestic maize prices.