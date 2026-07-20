Korat Buddhist Lent candle festival returns with grand parade



Lisa becomes part of a celestial wax landscape

Among the works expected to attract the most attention is Wat Bing’s candle float from Chok Chai district, inspired by Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal.

Local artisans have recreated Lisa’s recognisable fringe and facial features in a series of celestial maidens, heavenly figures and mythical creatures from the Himmapan forest.

The design introduces a contemporary cultural reference into a traditional religious craft while retaining the intricate patterns, characters and storytelling associated with Korat’s Buddhist Lent candle sculptures.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will also be represented in wax through a 190-centimetre sculpture, including its base, created as another highlight for festival visitors.

The standing figure depicts Anutin making the “Thais Help Thais Plus” hand gesture associated with the government’s current economic stimulus programme. The sculpture was created by Watchara Nadee, an experienced candle carver from Phimai district.

Local residents and artisans hope this year’s candle sculptures will become major attractions at the festival, combining the beauty of Buddhist art with contemporary inspiration drawn from prominent public figures.

They expect the works to attract large numbers of tourists and other visitors to the celebrations.