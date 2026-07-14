Sanjiang folk painting exhibition brings Dong culture to Thailand

Seasonal depictions of rural landscapes, customs and everyday life are at the centre of an exhibition introducing the vibrant traditions of Sanjiang’s Dong folk art to an international audience in Thailand.

“Symphony of the Four Seasons: Folk Paintings from China’s Sanjiang” opened at the museum at Assumption University’s Suvarnabhumi Campus on July 6, 2026.

The exhibition brings together folk paintings from Sanjiang in Guangxi, with spring growth, summer flourish, autumn harvest and winter storage providing the narrative linking the collection.

Through bright colours and expressive imagery, the paintings portray the natural surroundings, traditions and daily experiences of the Dong ethnic group, giving Thai audiences an insight into the vitality of China’s rural communities.

The event is part of a series of cultural exchanges marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

In addition to the artworks, the programme includes guided tours, youth dialogue salons, cultural and creative products and painting workshops, allowing international visitors to engage directly with Dong culture.

Held under the guidance of the UNESCO Chair on Rural Creativity and Sustainable Development, the exhibition is jointly organised by Peking University’s Institute for Cultural Industries, Assumption University and the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County.