Anutin to visit China from July 16-20 for AI summit and talks with Xi

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will pay an official visit to the People’s Republic of China from July 16-20, at the invitation of the Chinese side, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand said.
During the visit, Anutin will attend the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, as well as make an official visit to China. The conference will be held in Shanghai from July 17-20 under the theme “Intelligent Partners, Co-create the Future”.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Anutin during the visit. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, will also hold talks and meet the Thai Prime Minister respectively.
This will be Anutin’s first official visit to China since taking office as Prime Minister, reflecting the high importance both sides attach to the development of China-Thailand relations.
China and Thailand are good neighbours, good friends, good relatives and good partners. Last year marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, during which His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn paid a state visit to China.
President Xi reached important consensus with His Majesty on promoting the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, opening a new era for the next “50 golden years” of bilateral relations.
Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, mutual political trust has continued to grow.
Cooperation in trade and investment, the digital economy, aerospace, science, education, culture and public health has produced fruitful achievements despite a volatile and complex global environment.
China hopes the visit will help carry forward the close friendship expressed in the phrase “China and Thailand are not far apart; we are brothers”, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, and push the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future towards new results.
The Chinese side also said the visit would support the modernisation process of both countries and inject positive momentum into regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.