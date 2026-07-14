Anutin to visit China from July 16-20 for AI summit and talks with Xi

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will pay an official visit to the People’s Republic of China from July 16-20, at the invitation of the Chinese side, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand said.

During the visit, Anutin will attend the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, as well as make an official visit to China. The conference will be held in Shanghai from July 17-20 under the theme “Intelligent Partners, Co-create the Future”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Anutin during the visit. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, will also hold talks and meet the Thai Prime Minister respectively.

This will be Anutin’s first official visit to China since taking office as Prime Minister, reflecting the high importance both sides attach to the development of China-Thailand relations.