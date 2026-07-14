Three more deaths push Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire toll to 30

In an update issued at 9am on Tuesday (July 14), the Chatuchak District Office reported that three people who had been classified as critically injured had died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30.

Of the victims, 27 have been formally identified, while forensic officials are working to establish the identities of the remaining three.

The district office also reported that 75 people had been injured. Of these, 24 were classified as red-category patients with serious injuries, 15 as yellow-category patients with moderate injuries and 36 as green-category patients with minor injuries.

All patients in the green category have been discharged from hospital.