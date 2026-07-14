Three more deaths push Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire toll to 30

The death toll from the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao fire in Bangkok has risen to 30 after three more critically injured victims died in hospital. Authorities have identified 27 of the victims, while three remain unidentified.
The late-night blaze broke out at about 11.50pm on Sunday (July 12) at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a large restaurant and brewery in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, leaving several families grieving as others continued to await news of missing relatives.
In an update issued at 9am on Tuesday (July 14), the Chatuchak District Office reported that three people who had been classified as critically injured had died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30.
Of the victims, 27 have been formally identified, while forensic officials are working to establish the identities of the remaining three.
The district office also reported that 75 people had been injured. Of these, 24 were classified as red-category patients with serious injuries, 15 as yellow-category patients with moderate injuries and 36 as green-category patients with minor injuries.
All patients in the green category have been discharged from hospital.
The Chatuchak District Office has revised its relief process to make applications faster and more systematic.
In a notice published on its official Facebook page, the office expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and announced changes to the assistance process.
The emergency assistance centre at the fire scene closed at 9pm on Monday (July 12), with all services subsequently transferred to the district office.
People affected by the fire may submit applications at the Ratchada Room on the second floor of Chatuchak District Office from Tuesday onwards during official working hours.
Further information is available from the Administrative Affairs Section of Chatuchak District Office on 0 2513 9713.