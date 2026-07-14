EU plans tougher social media limits for children under 13



Children under 13 to use platforms under supervision

Under the proposal, children under the age of 13 would be allowed to use social media only for limited periods and under the supervision of parents, teachers or guardians.

As children grow older, especially during their teenage years, restrictions would gradually be eased in line with their maturity and ability to use digital media safely.

Von der Leyen said the key question today was no longer whether children face risks online, as the answer is already clear. The real question, she said, is how governments should design measures to ensure that children begin using the internet in the safest possible way.

“It is clear that we need age-appropriate restrictions on access to online platforms,” she said.



Draft proposal expected after summer

The European Commission President said the experts’ recommendations were likely to be developed into formal policy.

The European Commission is expected to prepare a full proposal after the summer, with details likely to be announced in the State of the Union speech scheduled for September.

If approved, the measures would mark one of the EU’s most significant efforts to set standards for protecting children from risks on online platforms.