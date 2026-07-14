TAT sets out 2027 tourism strategy with THB2.9 trillion revenue goal

PM promotes tourism cooperation alongside trade and investment

The government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul views tourism as a key engine of the Thai economy.

It has assigned Surasak to join official overseas delegations whenever the opportunity arises, working under the Team Thailand approach.

The aim is to advance tourism cooperation alongside trade, investment and efforts to strengthen tourist confidence in key markets worldwide.

“This week, the prime minister has asked me to join the delegation visiting China to discuss cooperation with leading companies, business operators and airlines such as Sichuan Airlines. We will also hold talks with the Chinese government on coordinating information and strengthening tourists’ confidence in safety.”

During the visit to Malaysia last week, discussions covered cross-border travel, bilateral trade and efforts to promote peace along the border to support a favourable environment for tourism.

On an earlier visit to Vietnam, the prime minister set out a vision of treating Vietnam not as a competitor but as a friend with which Thailand could develop the tourism industry and strengthen the region.

Tourism committee to discuss ‘Thais Travel Thailand Plus’ co-payment on July 15

“On Wednesday (July 15), the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee on Tourism will meet. The private sector has proposed a central budget allocation for 2027 to stimulate tourism, including a co-payment programme under which the state would help cover people’s travel costs. After hearing the private sector’s views, a joint policy will be developed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and TAT,” the minister said.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool added that the co-payment programme would be called “Thais Travel Thailand”. In addition to state support for hotel accommodation, it could include a “Plus” component covering spending on car hire and public transport.

TAT kicks off 2027 plan with tourism revenue goal of THB2.9 trillion

Under TAT’s strategic plan for 2027, the framework sets total tourism revenue at THB2.76 trillion, based on maintaining more than 33 million foreign tourists and recording 203 million domestic trips.

The focus is on raising travel frequency from the current average of more than two trips per person per year to three, in response to the Thai population being expected to remain broadly stable.

At the policy level, however, TAT will need to drive total revenue growth of 5-7%, taking it to “THB2.8 trillion to THB2.9 trillion” in 2027, compared with the expected total revenue of THB2.68 trillion to THB2.78 trillion in 2026.

The figures are based on the revenue structure of all traveller segments coming to Thailand, including leisure tourists, those travelling for trade and investment, the MICE segment, medical and health tourists, sports tourists, digital nomads, education travellers and others.

In 2026, Thailand’s tourism sector has faced challenges from the “war in the Middle East” since late February, severely affecting the Middle Eastern market, in which TAT is seeking revenue growth.

Most of the remaining travel demand came from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

By mid-year, conditions appeared likely to improve, but expectations were not met as clashes resumed.

“In the long term, TAT aims to increase the share of high-spending quality tourists by at least 10% a year. Their current average expenditure is about THB52,000 per person per trip. This will be pursued by marketing to specific-purpose travel segments. At the same time, TAT will target travellers from new long-haul markets such as Eastern Europe, Africa and South America. The challenge is to persuade them to visit Thailand for the first time and then develop them into repeat visitors in the future.”

Four strategic pillars guide the shift from volume to higher value

Thapanee said the meeting to integrate the 2027 action plan was an opportunity for TAT to undertake a major review and repositioning, marking “The Year of Transformation” across strategy, mindset, marketing operations, tourism product development and organisational management.

She stressed that TAT would press ahead through every challenge, act immediately and to the fullest extent, and prioritise equality, in line with the government’s policy of making Thailand a major regional travel destination and shifting tourism from a focus on volume towards higher value.

The “four strategic pillars”

Shape Market Portfolio, restructuring the market with an emphasis on targeting high-value tourists. Shape Experience Platform, shifting from selling tourism products to selling experiences so tourists can travel throughout all 365 days of the year, with more travel directed towards secondary cities and communities. Shape New Growth Engine, developing a new engine to accelerate growth in the tourism economy through the new economic models of Life Economy, Creative Culture & Subculture Economy and Sustainable Tourism. Transform Organisation, developing TAT into an agile, data-driven organisation ready for change in every situation.

TAT to announce 2027 tourism direction in August

Following the integrated meeting on TAT’s 2027 action plan, a Market Briefing will present market conditions and the market-promotion approaches of TAT’s overseas offices in each region worldwide to Thai tourism operators.

A Tourism Clinic will also allow business operators to meet directors of TAT overseas offices to exchange in-depth information, build cooperation networks and develop opportunities to expand into high-potential tourist segments in each region.

Both activities will take place on Tuesday (July 21) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

In August 2026, TAT will announce its tourism marketing direction for 2027 so that partners across all sectors are informed of its market-promotion plans and can work together to drive robust and sustainable growth in Thailand’s tourism industry.