Low-pressure cell and monsoon put Thailand under rain warning

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Tuesday (July 14, 2026) warns that a fairly strong south-west monsoon is affecting Thailand.

Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of the Northeast, with heavy rain in some places, while Bangkok and surrounding areas will also have thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, parts of the North, Northeast and South are expected to receive heavy rain, while some eastern areas may see very heavy rain.

A low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam, while the fairly strong south-west monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.