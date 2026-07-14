Low-pressure cell and monsoon put Thailand under rain warning

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Tuesday (July 14, 2026) warns that a fairly strong south-west monsoon is affecting Thailand.
Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of the Northeast, with heavy rain in some places, while Bangkok and surrounding areas will also have thunderstorms.
Over the next 24 hours, parts of the North, Northeast and South are expected to receive heavy rain, while some eastern areas may see very heavy rain.
A low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam, while the fairly strong south-west monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents in affected areas are advised to be alert for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorms.
In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Mariners should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until Wednesday (July 15).
Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (July 14) to 6am on Wednesday (July 15)
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)