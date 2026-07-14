Low-pressure cell and monsoon put Thailand under rain warning

TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2026
Low-pressure cell and monsoon put Thailand under rain warning

Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of the Northeast, with very heavy rain in parts of the East and small boats are advised to remain ashore in the upper Andaman Sea.

  • A low-pressure cell over Vietnam and a strong south-west monsoon are causing heavy rainfall across Thailand.
  • The weather forecast includes heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms in the North, Northeast, East, and South, with warnings of potential flash floods.
  • Mariners are warned of high waves (2-3 meters) in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Tuesday (July 14, 2026) warns that a fairly strong south-west monsoon is affecting Thailand.

Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of the Northeast, with heavy rain in some places, while Bangkok and surrounding areas will also have thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, parts of the North, Northeast and South are expected to receive heavy rain, while some eastern areas may see very heavy rain.

A low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam, while the fairly strong south-west monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in affected areas are advised to be alert for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorms.

In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Mariners should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until Wednesday (July 15).

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (July 14) to 6am on Wednesday (July 15)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-25 km/h.

Northern region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-34°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29-35°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-25 km/h.

Eastern region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri and very heavy rain in some places in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-34°C
  • South-westerly winds: 20-35 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29-35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-westerly winds at 20-35 km/h; waves 1-2 metres high, about 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: south-westerly winds at 15-35 km/h; waves about 1 metre high, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-34°C
  • From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds at 20-40 km/h; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds at 20-35 km/h; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
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