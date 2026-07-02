Bangkok’s secret shophouse oasis revives urban art culture

In Bangkok, the most interesting cultural address is not always the one with the brightest sign. Sometimes, it waits at the end of a narrow lane, behind the rhythm of traffic and the familiar density of Ratchathewi.

GalileOasis is one of those discoveries. Hidden off Banthat Thong, the compound brings together a gallery, theatre, café, restaurant and boutique hotel in a leafy pocket of the city, offering a softer alternative to Bangkok’s polished shopping complexes.

Its charm begins with what it chose not to erase. The project transformed 20 shophouses, each more than 40 years old, into a calm urban retreat while keeping traces of the original structures, including raw architectural details and old wooden floors.