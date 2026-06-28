A nostalgic steam train journey from Bangkok to historic Ayutthaya

The whistle of a classic steam locomotive is set to return to the Bangkok-Ayutthaya line, as the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) opens bookings for a special heritage train journey to Thailand’s former capital.
The one-day trip will take passengers from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on July 28, 2026, offering a rare chance to travel in old-world style to one of the country’s most historic destinations.
The journey is being arranged to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as part of activities expressing loyalty and gratitude for his royal duties undertaken for the benefit and happiness of the Thai people.
For the occasion, the SRT will bring out Pacific-class steam locomotives Nos. 824 and 850, post-Second World War engines that have been carefully maintained and restored at the Thon Buri locomotive depot.
The special service is one of seven major occasions each year when travellers can experience the romance of Thailand’s legendary steam locomotives.
The train will leave Bangkok Railway Station, or Hua Lamphong, at 8.10am and arrive at Ayutthaya Station at 10.20am. The return trip will depart Ayutthaya at 4.50pm and arrive back in Bangkok at 6.55pm.
Along the route, the train will stop at Bang Sue Junction and Rangsit stations, allowing passengers to board or alight at convenient points on both the outbound and return journeys.
Once in Ayutthaya, travellers can spend the day exploring the city’s temples, markets and World Heritage ambience.
Those seeking a spiritual journey can visit some of Ayutthaya’s most revered temples, including Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon, Wat Phanan Choeng, Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Wat Phra Si Sanphet and Wat Mahathat.
Food lovers and shoppers can make time for local favourites at Kong Khong Market, Ayothaya Floating Market and Chao Phrom Market, where visitors can enjoy regional dishes and pick up well-known souvenirs.
Round-trip fares are priced at 329 baht per person for ordinary third-class seats, for both adults and children. Air-conditioned OTOP seating cars and JR-West air-conditioned sleeper cars are priced at 799 baht per person, including snacks and drinks on board.
Tickets are available nationwide from 8.30am on Sunday (June 28) through the SRT’s D-Ticket online reservation system at dticket.railway.co.th and ticket counters at railway stations nationwide.