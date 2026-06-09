JR East names Luna Azul as new overnight limited express for fiscal 2027

East Japan Railway Co., better known as JR East, said on Tuesday (June 9) that its new overnight limited express train, scheduled to enter service in fiscal 2027, will be named “Luna Azul”.

The Spanish name means “blue moon”.

JR East said it was chosen to suggest “luxury” and an “escape from everyday life” for passengers travelling on the new service.

From spring to autumn, Luna Azul will make two return trips a week between Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and Aomori Station in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, using the Joetsu and Uetsu lines.