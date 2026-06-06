Transport Ministry to seek 4bn-baht subsidy for 17-45 baht electric train fares

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Transport Ministry will propose to the Cabinet on June 9, 2026, a plan to transfer management rights for all electric train projects, across all colours and lines, to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

The proposal follows the concept of Single Ownership, or unified rail management, which would allow the electric train network to be managed as one integrated system and support the government’s common ticket policy.

The key points to be submitted to the Cabinet are as follows:

1. The cancellation of previous Cabinet resolutions related to the second phase of the 20-baht flat fare electric train policy, in order to transition to a new fare structure.

2. The cancellation of the assignment given to the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) to operate the Common Clearing House (CCH), the central revenue allocation system. The role would instead be assigned to an agency with financial expertise, such as Krungthai Bank, because its system is already prepared and would not require a high level of additional investment.

3. The introduction of an electric train fare policy of 17-45 baht per trip across all lines.

4. Acknowledgement of the resolution of the Land Traffic Management Commission, which approved the transfer of management for the Green Line, Bangkok’s Gold Line and the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line to the MRTA. This is intended to improve flexibility in train operations and management.