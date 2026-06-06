Transport Ministry to seek 4bn-baht subsidy for 17-45 baht electric train fares

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Transport Ministry will propose to the Cabinet on June 9, 2026, a plan to transfer management rights for all electric train projects, across all colours and lines, to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
The proposal follows the concept of Single Ownership, or unified rail management, which would allow the electric train network to be managed as one integrated system and support the government’s common ticket policy.
The key points to be submitted to the Cabinet are as follows:
1. The cancellation of previous Cabinet resolutions related to the second phase of the 20-baht flat fare electric train policy, in order to transition to a new fare structure.
2. The cancellation of the assignment given to the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) to operate the Common Clearing House (CCH), the central revenue allocation system. The role would instead be assigned to an agency with financial expertise, such as Krungthai Bank, because its system is already prepared and would not require a high level of additional investment.
3. The introduction of an electric train fare policy of 17-45 baht per trip across all lines.
4. Acknowledgement of the resolution of the Land Traffic Management Commission, which approved the transfer of management for the Green Line, Bangkok’s Gold Line and the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line to the MRTA. This is intended to improve flexibility in train operations and management.
“At last week’s Cabinet meeting, the matter could not yet be submitted because we were waiting for related agencies to finish giving their opinions. We expect to resubmit it next week,” Siripong said.
“Initially, the Transport Ministry is preparing to adjust the model by using a fare structure of 17-45 baht per trip, instead of the previous 40-baht all-day electric train policy. The new model will cover all electric train routes, with the aim of full implementation in 2027.”
If the Cabinet approves the proposal, the Transport Ministry will initially assign agencies responsible for contracts under Section 43 of the Public-Private Partnership Act to negotiate with each concessionaire. The talks will focus on revising entry fee collection and revenue-sharing criteria so they align with the new fare structure.
Siripong said the 17-45 baht electric train fare model had been studied in detail by the Department of Rail Transport to ensure that it would not place an excessive burden on public finances.
The government is expected to spend around 4 billion baht per year to compensate for the fare difference. The funding would come from the common ticket fund or accumulated revenue from the MRTA, which currently stands at around 6 billion to 8 billion baht.
For the Red Line and Purple Line, which are currently operating under the 40-baht all-day fare measure, the existing measure is due to end on November 30.
Passengers on these two lines will continue to receive the same fare entitlement, with a maximum daily fare cap of 40 baht for travel within the same system. While the new policy is being prepared, the existing fare measure for the Red Line and Purple Line will be extended for another one year.
However, if passengers transfer from the Red Line or Purple Line to another electric train line, such as the Blue Line or Green Line, they will immediately enter the new fare calculation system, with a maximum cap of 45 baht per trip.
Passengers who transfer between trains within 30 minutes will be treated as making a single journey, with the total fare capped at 45 baht per trip. The system will calculate fares based on the actual distance travelled, while the fare difference will be subsidised and refunded to passengers through an EMV card or directly into their bank account within no more than three working days.
“I confirm that the government has not abandoned its original goal, especially the idea of a 40-baht all-day electric train fare, or the buffet-style ticket previously proposed,” Siripong said.
“But we want to make electric trains a public service that everyone can access at an affordable price. At present, this may not yet be possible on all lines because of conditions in private concession contracts.”
Siripong added that the government has not yet negotiated with private operators to buy back electric train concessions.
He said key concession contracts, especially the Green Line, are due to expire in 2029, after which all assets will fully return to the state.
At that point, the government will reconsider the policy of a 40-baht fare across all colours and all lines, without having to worry about the high cost of buying back concessions.