Phiphat pushes 17-45 baht phase 1 joint rail ticket to Cabinet next week

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Transport, said in an interview at Nation TV’s 26th anniversary event that, in his capacity as Minister of Transport, the urgent mission whose results Thai people would see in 2026 was to push forward logistics and transport, particularly the key joint ticket policy.

The proposal has already entered the legislative bill process and is being circulated among ministries for comments.

It is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet in the coming week.

The central idea of the joint ticket is Single Ownership, or ownership by a single entity.

The most important point is that this should be the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which would own and manage all electric train systems in order to push all electric train lines of every colour to use a single joint ticket.

At present, electric train operations are divided among the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the MRTA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), with the private operator being the BTS Group.

However, especially for the Green Line, which is managed by BTS, the contract is currently midway through its term, with three years remaining.

Negotiations are therefore needed on what should be done during these three years.