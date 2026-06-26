Thai returnees turn Bangkok into a startup launchpad

For years, Thailand’s brightest professionals were often described through the language of departure. They left for Silicon Valley, London, Singapore or Hong Kong, climbing global corporate ladders and sharpening their skills in some of the world’s most competitive technology markets.

Now, a more optimistic story is taking shape. A new generation of high-flying Thai expats is coming home — not to retreat from global ambition, but to apply it in a market they understand deeply.

These returnees arrive with international networks, advanced technical skills and the confidence gained from working inside world-class companies. Yet many are not choosing the familiar path of family conglomerates or conventional corporate life. Instead, they are stepping into local startups, building new ventures or taking leadership roles in companies ready to scale beyond Thailand.