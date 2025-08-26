4 startups revolutionise food tech to push Thai cuisine onto the global stage

Over its 14-year journey, Chiwadi has continued developing innovations and conducting clinical studies. A second study, funded by NIA, confirmed that coconut flower vinegar has greater health benefits than ordinary cider vinegar.

It was found to help build muscle mass, boost metabolism, enhance hormone production, and improve skin, sleep quality and overall wellbeing. With ongoing support from the NIA, Chiwadi has expanded its product line.

Current offerings include FUI Sparkling Cider, which combines the tang of vinegar with the sweetness of coconut nectar and soda for a refreshing drink ideal for working adults; health-oriented condiments such as vegan fish sauce and soy sauce made from coconut nectar to reduce sodium intake; cosmetics developed from coconut nectar; and gummies, among others.

Sarapee added that every product is designed to meet the rising demand for healthy snacks by using coconut nectar instead of refined sugar, providing minerals and amino acids.

The company now aims to position its products as healthy snacks rather than supplements, making them more affordable, accessible, and suitable for daily consumption.

Its market strategy focuses on both B2B and B2C, leveraging product quality and international standards to penetrate global markets.

3 smart pillars power “Mallkam”

Mallkam, a tamarind processing business that grew out of a family trade, began with the buying and selling of tamarind pulp before developing into a producer of ready-to-use tamarind concentrate.

The company focuses on upgrading agricultural products through innovation to add value and create market differentiation. It is one of ten products supported by NIA.

Noppakao Yoopakdee, managing director of Sawangpat, explained that her family originally traded tamarind pulp. After working in Bangkok, she returned home to Chaiyaphum province to carry on the business, expanding into tamarind processing and exporting first to the UK.

With growing global demand for tamarind and consumer preference for convenience, she created ready-to-use tamarind concentrate and began the journey towards agricultural innovation.

She added that the company has adopted a 3 smart pillars strategy to transform tamarind pulp into a smart ingredient:

Smart Farm – Upstream control through both the company’s own plantations and a network of growers covering over 200 rai in Chaiyaphum and nearby provinces. Farmers are encouraged to cultivate under Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to ensure quality raw materials from the start.



Smart Factory – Production uses advanced “herden technology” or hybrid processing, centred on low temperature concentration. This method preserves freshness, flavour, colour and nutrients (including calcium, minerals and antioxidants), keeping the product as close to nature as possible.



Smart Marketing – The Mallkam brand serves both B2B (domestic and international) and B2C markets, distributed through modern trade channels such as 7-Eleven, Big C and Lotus’s, as well as retail shops. It also operates as an OEM supplier for other brands.

“Mallkam aims to position tamarind as a smart ingredient that is easy to use, convenient and versatile for food industries, restaurants and end consumers,” Noppakao said.

“We want to elevate the image of tamarind concentrate, which is the ‘DNA of Thai cuisine’ but often undervalued. By working with food influencers, Michelin-starred chefs and showcasing at trade fairs, we want customers to think of Mallkam first whenever they think of tamarind.”

“This will not only establish tamarind as an innovative cash crop but also reduce the burning of land used for other crops such as sugarcane and cassava, while improving farmers’ incomes.”

Freeze-dry technology adds value to Thai fruit

Poomrat Siripojsophon, managing director of Ace Star International, said the company began around nine years ago with its own 44-rai fruit orchard in Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi.

Initially focusing on fresh fruit exports alongside domestic sales, the company soon realised it could add greater value by moving into processed fruit products.

Ace Star introduced freeze-dried fruit snacks made from jackfruit, longan, rambutan, Monthong durian and mangosteen. These healthy treats, suitable for both vegetarians and vegans, are made from 100% real fruit, contain no added sugar, and have a shelf life of up to 18 months.

The company later expanded to freeze-dried mango sticky rice and durian sticky rice, both of which proved popular among Thai and international consumers.

“Freeze-drying is a process that avoids high heat and operates under non-vacuum pressure, which preserves the full nutritional value of the fruit while completely removing water,” Poomrat explained.

“This approach not only boosts the value of the product but also gives Thai desserts a new appeal by pairing them with fruit. Our next plans include freeze-dried coconut ice cream and khanom krok.”

Chanthaburi’s fruit harvest typically peaks across the eastern region at the same time, driving prices down and limiting farmers’ profits. Processing fruit into long-life snacks and desserts enables year-round exports and more sustainable earnings for growers.

Poomrat added that innovation funding is crucial for startups and SMEs, as it helps increase product value and ensures sustainability. He sees collaboration with NIA as vital, with support ranging from consultancy, partnerships, networking and patent registration to financial backing.

These resources will help Ace Star develop new products and expand its markets, particularly in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, where the company has already showcased its products at trade fairs, has shown strong consumer interest.

Selected to join the Thai Kitchen: Crafted Food Tech Accelerator Programme under the NIA, Ace Star expects to receive even greater support and forge partnerships with large corporations to expand its reach and further promote Thai products globally.

Popping boba infused with five Thai herbs

The final showcase came from Naive Innova, a startup spun off from Chulalongkorn University specialising in encapsulation technology to enhance the effectiveness and palatability of natural extracts, particularly Thai herbs.

Naiyaphat Nittayasut, a researcher at the company, explained that encapsulation involves converting herbal extracts into nanoparticles, or coating them to improve absorption, bioavailability and overall efficacy in the body.

The technology can be transferred across industries, including dietary supplements and skincare.

“Popping boba is made with extracts from five key herbs – turmeric, astaxanthin-rich red algae, plu khao (Houttuynia cordata), coffee cherry husk and green tea,” Naiyaphat said.

“The goal is to make herbs easier to consume, especially for children and teenagers who usually dislike their bitter taste and strong smell. By encapsulating the extracts into boba-like pearls, we can reduce the unpleasant flavours while retaining the full health benefits.”

All five herbal extracts are sourced domestically to support Thai farmers and reduce imports. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, they are designed to help counter environmental stress, air pollution, and modern lifestyle challenges. The formulation also aids digestion, reduces stress and supports brain health.

Naiyaphat added that the boba contains no starch, sugar or preservatives, though it must be kept chilled. It is ideal for health-conscious consumers, particularly younger generations seeking natural remedies in more enjoyable forms.

Currently in a four- to five-month pilot phase, the product is being test-marketed via Line Official to early adopters, who can use the pearls as drink toppings or mix them into desserts. Future plans include mass-market expansion into products such as ice cream and jelly, offering healthier alternatives.

He emphasised that support from agencies such as NIA is crucial. “Innovation funding, incubation and government backing create opportunities for startups and SMEs that may lack capital but have strong research ideas. With the right support, we can raise the profile of Thai food and herbal products in the global market.”