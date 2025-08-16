Thai Innovation Helps Injured Soldiers

A leading Thai medical start-up, Meticuly, has partnered with the government to provide custom-made medical devices for soldiers injured in recent border clashes.

The collaboration, which began with a ministerial visit to an affected region, highlights Thailand’s growing potential in advanced medical technology.

Jatuporn Buruspat, the Commerce Minister, announced that Meticuly, which was recognised as this year’s "IP Champion" by the Department of Intellectual Property, has donated custom-designed titanium skull plates and artificial hand bones to two hospitals.

The devices were specifically made for three officers who had undergone skull surgery and one who had wrist surgery following incidents on the Thai-Cambodian border.

The minister noted that the personalised fit of the implants would help the soldiers recover more effectively and return to a normal life.