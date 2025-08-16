Thai Innovation Helps Injured Soldiers

A leading Thai medical start-up, Meticuly, has partnered with the government to provide custom-made medical devices for soldiers injured in recent border clashes.
The collaboration, which began with a ministerial visit to an affected region, highlights Thailand’s growing potential in advanced medical technology.
Jatuporn Buruspat, the Commerce Minister, announced that Meticuly, which was recognised as this year’s "IP Champion" by the Department of Intellectual Property, has donated custom-designed titanium skull plates and artificial hand bones to two hospitals.
The devices were specifically made for three officers who had undergone skull surgery and one who had wrist surgery following incidents on the Thai-Cambodian border.
The minister noted that the personalised fit of the implants would help the soldiers recover more effectively and return to a normal life.
Meticuly, a local company that won a Global Award for medical technology from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2024, is seen as a key example of Thailand's innovation capabilities.
"This collaboration not only helps in the recovery of the injured but also demonstrates Thailand's potential in medical innovation," Jatuporn said. "It aligns with our 'Thai-made, Thai-used, Thai-help-Thai' policy."
The minister added that using domestically produced, high-quality medical devices could reduce the country's reliance on imports and save government spending.
He pointed out that with over 100,000 patients in the country awaiting similar treatments, the domestic market for these products is substantial.
Meticuly has already secured patents in several major markets, including the US, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. The global market for such devices is valued at approximately $2.3 billion, offering significant potential for Thailand to generate long-term export revenue.