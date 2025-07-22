Thailand Embraces Wellness Economy 5.0: Four Trends Reshaping Health and Business

Thailand is strategically positioning itself within the burgeoning "Wellness Economy 5.0," identifying four key trends – beauty, healthy food, physical activity, and wellness tourism – as pivotal drivers for economic recovery and sustainable quality of life.

This shift comes as the nation grapples with a rising tide of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and prepares for a rapidly expanding elderly population.

Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic, highlighted the significance of Wellness Economy 5.0 at the recent "Splash-Soft Power Forum 2025."

He revealed that the global wellness market was valued at a staggering US 6.3 trillion in 2023, with projections indicating a surge to US 9 trillion by 2034.

"Wellness Economy 5.0 will be a crucial force in the 21st century and beyond, especially as Thailand moves towards becoming a super-aged society by 2033," Dr Tanupol stated. "A large, healthy elderly population can be a significant driving force for national development, making Wellness Economy 5.0 a core strategy for Thailand in this era."

Numerous related industries are poised for substantial investment, encompassing not only the beauty sector but also those focused on healthy eating, exercise, and wellness tourism.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss has seen a dramatic rise in interest. The adage "prevention is better than cure" resonates strongly with a new generation keen to avoid the financial and health burdens of illness. This segment presents a high-potential market for investment.