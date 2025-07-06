Thailand Produces Two Cancer Drugs, Bolstered by Princess Chulabhorn\'s Vision

Thailand is now able to produce two of its own targeted cancer drugs, significantly reducing the need for expensive imports and expanding treatment opportunities for patients across the nation.

This landmark achievement is attributed to the vision and compassion of Her Royal Highness Princess Prof Dr Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana.

The ability to domestically produce 'targeted cancer drugs' offers a crucial benefit: enhanced patient access. These highly specialised medications typically come with exorbitant price tags.

For instance, the imported version of 'Trastuzumab', a drug now replicated in Thailand, can cost around 1 million baht per course of treatment, or roughly 100,000 baht per injection.

While the 'Gold Card' universal healthcare scheme offers some coverage, it often comes with strict conditions.

Targeted therapy drugs work by specifically attacking cancer cells, precisely destroying or inhibiting them while minimising damage to healthy cells.

This approach significantly reduces the severe side effects often associated with traditional treatments like chemotherapy and allows for more agile adjustments to treatment plans based on an individual patient's disease progression.