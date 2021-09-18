Chulabhorn Royal Academy signs agreement with Zuellig Pharma to purchase eight million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

Ms. Sunaiyanaa Kidkasetpaisal, General Manager, ZP Therapeutics, Zuellig Pharma Thailand, said, "We are honoured to be collaborating with the Chulabhorn Royal Academy in increasing access to the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. As the official partner of Moderna in Thailand, ZP Therapeutics draws upon our unparalleled commercialisation capabilities, expertise, and experience to support Thailand’s vaccination programmes. In particular, being future-ready to provide protection against new variants of concern with supportive clinical data and when approved by the local authorities."



Similar to its previous COVID-19 vaccine procurements, the Chulabhorn Royal Academy will also work with the Ministry of Public Health in allocating a portion of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to interested business corporations. The central nationwide vaccine price, inclusive of vaccination insurance, will be announced in due course.



Zuellig Pharma provides world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to over 350,000 medical facilities and its more than 1,000 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally. With over 70 years of experience in Thailand, the company is equipped with global standard warehouses and cold chain capacity of more than 40,000 sqm, and distributes more than 80% of the nation's vaccines today.

