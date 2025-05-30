Thai firms embrace AI amid calls for faster digital talent development

Urgent need for skilled personnel to drive digital economy

Khajonpong Akkarajitsakul, AI technology expert at Osotspa, highlighted that the main obstacle in digital and AI transformation is the shortage of skilled personnel capable of developing and operating AI systems.

To address this, Osotspa collaborates with educational institutions to develop curricula tailored to meet the growing demand for AI expertise.

He explained that Osotspa has formed AI working groups to cultivate AI champions within the company to enhance operational efficiency. The company is applying AI to product development and improving production processes, leading to cost reductions and greater productivity.

Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, CEO and co-founder of Techsauce Media, noted that while Thailand has good digital infrastructure, there is a challenge in data management and utilisation due to a lack of skilled personnel who can analyse data effectively.

Large enterprises generally do not face a shortage of digital and AI professionals; however, medium and small enterprises struggle with limited capital and insufficient personnel in these fields—areas where government support is crucial, she emphasised.

She added that AI technology is currently being used to enhance productivity across various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“If we have enough skilled personnel, we can increase efficiency and reduce operational costs,” she said.

Jarung Kiatsupapong, Chief Information Officer of KBTG Group, shared similar views, explaining that banks are using AI for digital lending by analysing customer data to assess loan needs and repayment capacity.

Addressing personnel shortages, AI is also employed as coding assistance, reducing programming workload by 40%, which in turn boosts productivity by the same margin, he explained.

“I believe AI can support many aspects of work. For successful AI adoption, leadership must have a clear vision to drive the organisation towards AI utilisation, thereby enhancing operational efficiency,” he concluded.