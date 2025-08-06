Public Health, GISTDA sign MoU to use GISTDA technologies for Thailand Health Atlas

The permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry and the chief of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to share technologies for developing the Thailand Health Atlas.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at the Public Health Permanent Secretary Office, was attended by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin and witnessed by Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong and GISTDA Director Dr. Pakorn Apaphant.

Somsak said his ministry needed to utilise space and geo-informatics technology, as well as GISTDA's expertise, to develop its ambitious Thailand Health Atlas project for better public healthcare.