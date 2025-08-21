Igniting Thai Innovation – From Ideas to Real Applications, Discover the Future of Thai Research at “MHESI Fair 2025”

Under the theme “UNIVERSE OF SRI: The Universe of Science, Research and Innovation”, the fair showcases research outcomes ready for real-world application. This year’s highlights span three major exhibition zones:
These exhibitions illustrate how Thai innovation is laying the foundation for knowledge, technology, and social transformation—acting as a vital driver of national progress.
Natural Dyed Silk
A sustainable silk innovation that removes sericin to produce whiter, shinier, and softer silk threads. Using natural dyes extracted from plants such as lac, guava leaves, marigolds, and coconut husks, the result is beautifully soft, durable, and eco-friendly colors.
Household Food Waste Composter
Developed by Mr. Pattarapon Tularaksa from Thai Recycle Waste Hub Co., Ltd., with support from NXPO’s Program Management Unit. This compact machine is designed for Thai households to efficiently decompose food waste, control odors, and be affordable and accessible to the general public.
Rice Straw Leather
An eco-friendly alternative to animal and synthetic leather, created by the Happy Farm Community Enterprise. Made by upcycling rice straw into durable products tested for resistance to light, washing, and abrasion, this material offers lower production costs, zero chemical usage, and environmental benefits. Beyond innovation, it helps reduce crop burning, adds value to agricultural by-products, and generates income for farmers and local communities.
“MHESI Fair 2025” offers a valuable opportunity for academics, students, and the general public to experience firsthand how science, research, and innovation play a transformative role in driving Thailand’s economy and society forward.
For more information, visit the Facebook page: Office of the Science, Research and Innovation Promotion Commission (TSRI).