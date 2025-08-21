Igniting Thai Innovation – From Ideas to Real Applications, Discover the Future of Thai Research at “MHESI Fair 2025”



Innovation Highlights

Natural Dyed Silk

A sustainable silk innovation that removes sericin to produce whiter, shinier, and softer silk threads. Using natural dyes extracted from plants such as lac, guava leaves, marigolds, and coconut husks, the result is beautifully soft, durable, and eco-friendly colors.

Household Food Waste Composter

Developed by Mr. Pattarapon Tularaksa from Thai Recycle Waste Hub Co., Ltd., with support from NXPO’s Program Management Unit. This compact machine is designed for Thai households to efficiently decompose food waste, control odors, and be affordable and accessible to the general public.

Rice Straw Leather

An eco-friendly alternative to animal and synthetic leather, created by the Happy Farm Community Enterprise. Made by upcycling rice straw into durable products tested for resistance to light, washing, and abrasion, this material offers lower production costs, zero chemical usage, and environmental benefits. Beyond innovation, it helps reduce crop burning, adds value to agricultural by-products, and generates income for farmers and local communities.



A National Stage for Science and Society

“MHESI Fair 2025” offers a valuable opportunity for academics, students, and the general public to experience firsthand how science, research, and innovation play a transformative role in driving Thailand’s economy and society forward.

