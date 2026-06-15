Thailand makes chess history as Magnus Carlsen wins Asean E-Sports Chess Cup 2026

BANGKOK – Thailand marked a major milestone in international chess by hosting the inaugural ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup & Mentorship 2026, the first international esports chess tournament in Southeast Asia.

Held under the theme “Strategy Connects Asia,” the tournament brought together 22 players, including world-class grandmasters, leading regional competitors, and emerging talents from across the region. The competition was played in a rapid chess format, featuring group-stage matches in the morning followed by knockout rounds in the afternoon.

The event concluded with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway claiming the championship title after defeating Russian grandmaster Andrey Esipenko in a dramatic Armageddon playoff, becoming the first-ever winner of the ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup.

One of the tournament's standout moments came from Thailand's own Pakornnarong Liwkasemsarn, a 10-year-old chess player who stunned spectators by defeating Esipenko during the group stage. The victory attracted international attention and highlighted the growing potential of Thailand's next generation of chess talents.