Bangkok’s Premium Co-Working Space, “The Great Room” Becomes Industrious

Bangkok, Thailand — [June 17, 2026] — Industrious, the world's best flexible workplace experience company, today announced that its two Bangkok locations, at Gaysorn Tower and Park Silom, will operate under the Industrious brand, effective July 1, 2026. Both locations currently operate as The Great Room, and their transition is part of a wider move to unify Industrious's Asia-Pacific (APAC) portfolio across Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Sydney under one name for the first time since Industrious acquired The Great Room in May 2022. In the years since, the two brands have been integrating across operations, design, technology, and systems. Unifying under one brand is the natural next step, and a clear signal of where Industrious is headed in Thailand and the region.
The transition reflects growing enterprise demand for globally connected, hospitality-driven workplace experiences, and comes as Industrious continues to expand its global footprint. Since CBRE's full acquisition of Industrious in 2025, the company has grown its global portfolio by 58% and plans to open 60+ new locations in 2026.
The Great Room first opened in Bangkok at Gaysorn Tower in 2018, a prestigious address that drew global financial institutions, international lifestyle brands, and growing tech companies. It opened its second location in Thailand at Park Silom in 2023, a Grade A development on Silom Road set around a sky garden, with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views over the city skyline. Together, the two locations span 72,000 square feet and are home to one thousand members across over 200 companies. Under the unified brand, members at both sites keep the same spaces, teams, and service they know, and gain the reach of a single global network spanning more than 250 workspaces across 80+ cities.
“Industrious is in a period of significant growth, and this rebrand reflects that momentum,” said Gentry Long, President of Industrious. “Establishing a single global brand unifies our team and members around the core values that have always defined us: premium hospitality, beautiful design, and a true sense of belonging. This next chapter ensures a seamless, mission-driven experience for our community worldwide.”
“At the core, The Great Room and Industrious share the same belief that work should feel human,” added Su Anne Mi, Managing Director, Industrious APAC and Co-Founder, The Great Room. “That philosophy is what defined The Great Room across APAC, and it carries forward under the Industrious brand. Being part of a truly global network amplifies what we can offer our members and partners, and we're excited about what that means for the region.”
“Thailand has been part of The Great Room story since 2018, and stepping into the Industrious brand is a sign of how much more we want to build here. For our members at Gaysorn Tower and Park Silom, it opens the door to far more than Bangkok. Same spaces, same people, same hospitality, now under one name, known worldwide,” concluded Su Anne Mi.
APAC is central to Industrious's next chapter. The company plans to grow by over 50% in APAC over the next 12 months, including the opening of 3 new locations in Singapore alone in 2026, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.
ABOUT INDUSTRIOUS
Industrious is the world's leading workplace experience company. We make workplaces welcoming, empowering, and delightful, and create enriching experiences for individuals and teams of all sizes. Our flexible offerings include dedicated offices, turnkey private suites, and on-demand access to coworking and meeting spaces. Landlords and occupiers partner with Industrious to activate whole buildings, streamline operations, and elevate amenities. Acquired by CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) in 2025 and founded in 2012, Industrious now operates more than 250 flexible workspaces across 80+ cities, including many of the world's most iconic properties. For more information, visit industriousoffice.com.