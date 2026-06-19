Petrol and gasohol prices cut by 1.50 baht per litre, diesel down 1.30 baht per litre

Thailand’s major fuel retailers have adjusted pump prices after announcing reductions across petrol and diesel categories.
The changes, made by PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) and Bangchak Corporation, came into effect at 05.00 on 19 June 2569.
According to the announcement, petrol and gasohol prices were reduced by 1.50 baht per litre, while diesel prices were cut by 1.30 baht per litre.
Petrol and gasohol
Diesel
The price adjustment reflects continued movement in global oil markets, with domestic retailers responding through synchronized retail price reductions across major fuel categories.