Petrol and gasohol prices cut by 1.50 baht per litre, diesel down 1.30 baht per litre

Thailand’s major fuel retailers have adjusted pump prices after announcing reductions across petrol and diesel categories.

The changes, made by PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) and Bangchak Corporation, came into effect at 05.00 on 19 June 2569.

According to the announcement, petrol and gasohol prices were reduced by 1.50 baht per litre, while diesel prices were cut by 1.30 baht per litre.





Updated retail fuel prices in Bangkok (before local tax)

Petrol and gasohol

Benzene: 48.44 baht/litre

Super Power Gasohol 95 (OR): 50.99 baht/litre

Gasohol 98+ (Bangchak): 53.44 baht/litre

Gasohol 95: 48.85 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 38.48 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 33.85 baht/litre

Gasohol E85: 29.79 baht/litre

Diesel

Super Power Diesel (OR): 54.25 baht/litre

Diesel: 37.50 baht/litre

Diesel B20: 32.50 baht/litre

Hi Premium Diesel Plus (Bangchak): 54.25 baht/litre

Hi Diesel S: 37.50 baht/litre

Diesel B20 (Bangchak): 32.50 baht/litre

The price adjustment reflects continued movement in global oil markets, with domestic retailers responding through synchronized retail price reductions across major fuel categories.