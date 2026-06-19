Petrol and gasohol prices cut by 1.50 baht per litre, diesel down 1.30 baht per litre

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Petrol and gasohol prices cut by 1.50 baht per litre, diesel down 1.30 baht per litre

Petrol and gasohol prices in Thailand cut by 1.50 baht per litre while diesel drops by 1.30 baht per litre nationwide following latest retail fuel adjustment

Thailand’s major fuel retailers have adjusted pump prices after announcing reductions across petrol and diesel categories.

The changes, made by PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) and Bangchak Corporation, came into effect at 05.00 on 19 June 2569.

According to the announcement, petrol and gasohol prices were reduced by 1.50 baht per litre, while diesel prices were cut by 1.30 baht per litre.

Petrol and gasohol prices cut by 1.50 baht per litre, diesel down 1.30 baht per litre
 

Updated retail fuel prices in Bangkok (before local tax)

Petrol and gasohol

  • Benzene: 48.44 baht/litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95 (OR): 50.99 baht/litre
  • Gasohol 98+ (Bangchak): 53.44 baht/litre
  • Gasohol 95: 48.85 baht/litre
  • Gasohol 91: 38.48 baht/litre
  • Gasohol E20: 33.85 baht/litre
  • Gasohol E85: 29.79 baht/litre

Diesel

  • Super Power Diesel (OR): 54.25 baht/litre
  • Diesel: 37.50 baht/litre
  • Diesel B20: 32.50 baht/litre
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus (Bangchak): 54.25 baht/litre
  • Hi Diesel S: 37.50 baht/litre
  • Diesel B20 (Bangchak): 32.50 baht/litre

The price adjustment reflects continued movement in global oil markets, with domestic retailers responding through synchronized retail price reductions across major fuel categories.

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy