Thailand’s lifestyle nutrition shift creates new growth opportunities for ready-to-drink beverages

Bangkok, Thailand, 17 June 2026 – Thailand’s food and beverage industry is entering a new phase of innovation as consumers increasingly seek convenient nutrition that supports everyday wellbeing. Tetra Pak today shared key insights into the food supplement and nutrition (FSN) category, highlighting how food and beverage producers can respond to this growing demand through ready-to-drink beverage innovation.

This demand is driven by a fundamental shift in Thai consumer behaviour towards preventative care and convenience. According to PwC’s 2025 Voice of the Consumer Survey, Thai consumers are increasingly prioritising health as part of their lifestyle, with 40%[1] saying they regularly take supplements or vitamins to support their health, compared with 30% globally. Tetra Pak’s research also shows that 59% of global health-conscious consumers prefer ready-to-drink liquid nutrition formats for the convenience they offer on the move[2].

Together, these trends highlight a clear opportunity for Thai food and beverage producers to enter or expand in the FSN beverage category, with potential across plant-based drinks, vitamin-enriched lifestyle beverages and specialised nutrition formats for different life stages. As health and wellness become more deeply embedded in everyday routines, demand is expected to continue evolving towards convenient, ready-to-drink formats that support modern lifestyles.