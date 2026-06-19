AIT and Six Leading Professional Bodies Join Forces to Accelerate Thailand's AI-Ready Workforce

The partnership creates a strategic professional network to support Thailand and the region in preparing their workforces and advancing responsible, sustainable AI transformation.
The six partner organizations include The Engineering Institute of Thailand Under H.M. The King's Patronage (EIT), the Council of Engineers Thailand (COET), the Consulting Engineers Association of Thailand (CEAT), the Building Inspectors Association (BSA), the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand (AIAT), and the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand (AIEAT). The MoU was signed on 16 June 2026 by Prof. Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, Assoc. Prof. Anek Siripanichgorn, President of EIT, Mr. Kittipong Weerapoprasit, President of COET, Mr. Noppadol Jaisue, President of CEAT, Mr. Pichaya Chantranuwat, President of BSA, Dr. Thepchai Supnithi, President of AIAT, and Dr. Chanwit Boonchuay, President of AIEAT.
The partnership will be spearheaded on AIT's side through the AIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN), AIT's new school dedicated to developing Professional Intelligence for the age of AI.
“The establishment of AITSPIN and this MoU reflect AIT’s commitment to supporting Thailand and the region in building a future-ready workforce and strengthening professional capabilities in an AI-driven world,” said Prof. Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT.
Prof. Emeritus Dr. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Executive Director of AITSPIN, described the signing as “the beginning of a shared national mission.” He said the MoU represents “more than a document” and should be seen as “a bridge” connecting education with practice and AI knowledge with professional responsibility. “That is why this is not an ordinary partnership,” Prof. Worsak said. “It is a prototype for Thailand.” He emphasized that the signing was “historic not because of the ceremony itself, but because of the mission behind it.”
AITSPIN represents a new model of professional education that is internationally relevant, academically rigorous, and designed specifically for working professionals. By combining domain expertise with AI fluency, the school aims to prepare leaders who can apply AI responsibly, solve real-world challenges, and drive meaningful transformation across industries and organizations. Unlike traditional full-time graduate programmes, AITSPIN's flagship Master of Science (Professional) in Professional Intelligence is designed specifically for working professionals seeking to combine domain expertise with AI fluency. Through HyFlex and online-supported learning, AI-integrated coursework, and workplace-based Capstone projects, learners can immediately apply their knowledge to real challenges within their organizations.