AIT and Six Leading Professional Bodies Join Forces to Accelerate Thailand's AI-Ready Workforce

The partnership creates a strategic professional network to support Thailand and the region in preparing their workforces and advancing responsible, sustainable AI transformation.

The six partner organizations include The Engineering Institute of Thailand Under H.M. The King's Patronage (EIT), the Council of Engineers Thailand (COET), the Consulting Engineers Association of Thailand (CEAT), the Building Inspectors Association (BSA), the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand (AIAT), and the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand (AIEAT). The MoU was signed on 16 June 2026 by Prof. Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, Assoc. Prof. Anek Siripanichgorn, President of EIT, Mr. Kittipong Weerapoprasit, President of COET, Mr. Noppadol Jaisue, President of CEAT, Mr. Pichaya Chantranuwat, President of BSA, Dr. Thepchai Supnithi, President of AIAT, and Dr. Chanwit Boonchuay, President of AIEAT.

The partnership will be spearheaded on AIT's side through the AIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN), AIT's new school dedicated to developing Professional Intelligence for the age of AI.

“The establishment of AITSPIN and this MoU reflect AIT’s commitment to supporting Thailand and the region in building a future-ready workforce and strengthening professional capabilities in an AI-driven world,” said Prof. Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT.