True IDC Advances Continuous Investment with 6 Billion Baht in Its 7th Data Center in Northern Bangkok

Bangkok, June 19, 2026 – True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd., or True IDC, the largest data center and cloud service provider in Thailand under the Charoen Pokphand Group, announced a continuous investment of over 6 billion baht and held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 7th data center in Northern Bangkok. The primary goal is to deliver high-standard data center services that support the rapidly growing demand for Cloud and AI. This investment will strengthen the digital infrastructure to propel Thailand towards a comprehensive AI economy. The project is scheduled to officially launch in the third quarter of 2027.
"Today, Cloud and AI are crucial mechanisms and engines driving and enhancing business competitiveness," revealed Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, Managing Director of True IDC. "According to IDC, investments in AI and GenAI in the Asia-Pacific region will grow fivefold, reaching a value of 11 trillion baht by 2029, representing an average annual growth rate of 38.4%. However, a major challenge for businesses today is accessing AI Hyperscale-level infrastructure capable of fully supporting advanced processing. Our goal is to build a world-class data center to support such infrastructure. This project is designed as a data center with high processing capabilities, featuring a massive core network connectivity hub located in a business district, to enable both Thai and international organizations to access superior digital infrastructure. We firmly believe that this strong foundation will be a key gear accelerating Thailand to sustainably become the digital and AI economic hub of the ASEAN region."
This new AI Hyperscale data center has been comprehensively designed and developed to meet future technological demands, featuring the following key highlights
Moving forward with the investment and construction of this 7th AI Hyperscale data center project reflects True IDC's unwavering commitment to elevating the country's digital infrastructure industry beyond previous limits, promoting economic driving forces, and supporting data sovereignty. This project is not only a crucial piece completing Thailand's technological ecosystem but also a main driving force preparing Thailand to emerge as the digital hub of ASEAN.