True IDC Advances Continuous Investment with 6 Billion Baht in Its 7th Data Center in Northern Bangkok

This new AI Hyperscale data center has been comprehensively designed and developed to meet future technological demands, featuring the following key highlights

Global Intelligent Network Connectivity Hub: This project is a high-standard data center supporting Hyperscale computing systems and connecting to the largest core network hub in Thailand. It can transmit and exchange massive amounts of data both domestically and internationally. It supports the deployment of diverse Cloud, AI, and digital platforms, catering to organizations requiring real-time data processing.

This project is a high-standard data center supporting Hyperscale computing systems and connecting to the largest core network hub in Thailand. It can transmit and exchange massive amounts of data both domestically and internationally. It supports the deployment of diverse Cloud, AI, and digital platforms, catering to organizations requiring real-time data processing. Strategic Location with Convenient Service Access: True IDC aims to create a diversity of data center locations. Combined with its location in Northern Bangkok, an area with continuous business expansion, convenient transportation, and proximity to the city center, it serves as an ideal choice for data center expansion. This project will enable global hyperscale customers and Thai organizations in both the public and private sectors to access high-standard data center services, allowing them to initiate system deployments and deliver digital products to end users more rapidly.

True IDC aims to create a diversity of data center locations. Combined with its location in Northern Bangkok, an area with continuous business expansion, convenient transportation, and proximity to the city center, it serves as an ideal choice for data center expansion. This project will enable global hyperscale customers and Thai organizations in both the public and private sectors to access high-standard data center services, allowing them to initiate system deployments and deliver digital products to end users more rapidly. Designed and Developed with Advanced Data Center Technology: The building and support systems are constructed using modular techniques for high-rise buildings, emphasizing precision and speed. The interior is designed to accommodate the high-density processing of CPU and GPU chips, supported by multi-layered, high-efficiency main and backup power systems. It efficiently supports both air cooling and liquid cooling systems, which can be customized to meet specific customer needs. Additionally, it features robust network and strict security systems. The location is safe from natural disasters guaranteeing continuous business operations.

The building and support systems are constructed using modular techniques for high-rise buildings, emphasizing precision and speed. The interior is designed to accommodate the high-density processing of CPU and GPU chips, supported by multi-layered, high-efficiency main and backup power systems. It efficiently supports both air cooling and liquid cooling systems, which can be customized to meet specific customer needs. Additionally, it features robust network and strict security systems. The location is safe from natural disasters guaranteeing continuous business operations. Elevating Services with International Standards and Environmental Sustainability: In terms of services, this project will operate according to the globally recognized international standards of the Uptime Institute. Furthermore, strict data governance is in place according to required standards. Sustainability management also aligns with ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 standards, covering proper environmental management and energy use, including maintaining Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) at an optimal level.

Moving forward with the investment and construction of this 7th AI Hyperscale data center project reflects True IDC's unwavering commitment to elevating the country's digital infrastructure industry beyond previous limits, promoting economic driving forces, and supporting data sovereignty. This project is not only a crucial piece completing Thailand's technological ecosystem but also a main driving force preparing Thailand to emerge as the digital hub of ASEAN.